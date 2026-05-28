Rollover crash closes Interstate 10 westbound on-ramp on Northwest Side

According to a Transguide camera positioned at Loop 410 and Crossroads Boulevard, two vehicles were stopped on the I-10 westbound on-ramp on Thursday, May 28, 2026. One of the vehicles was flipped over.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers are at the scene of a Thursday morning rollover crash at the Loop 410-Interstate 10 interchange.

According to a Transguide camera positioned at Loop 410 and Crossroads Boulevard, two vehicles were stopped on the I-10 westbound on-ramp. One of the vehicles was flipped over.

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Both I-10 westbound on-ramp lanes have been closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

At this time, it is unclear if any injuries have been reported in connection with the crash.

KSAT is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

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