North East ISD elementary school principal resigns after arrest

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. If it's an emergency, text or call 911. You can also find a full list of resources at the bottom of this article.

SAN ANTONIO – A North East Independent School District principal resigned after being arrested on an assault-family violence charge, district officials confirmed in a message sent to parents Tuesday.

Amy Reasons Copes was arrested following a weekend “family dispute,” Cibolo Green Elementary Assistant Principal Shaunte Gomez wrote in a letter to families, that “had nothing to do with the school.”

Recommended Videos

Gomez said Reasons Copes resigned Tuesday evening and is no longer employed by the district. The district said it will cooperate with authorities.

Amy Jane Reasons Copes, 52, was booked Sunday into the Bexar County jail, records show, on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Former Cibolo Green principal Adam Schwab will serve as substitute principal for the final week of school, the letter said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also: