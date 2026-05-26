KSAT joins Spurs fans ahead of Game 5 against OKC Thunder; plus, latest on weather from Adam Caskey

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Avery Everett and John Paul Barajas will join Spurs fans ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

KSAT Weather Authority’s Adam Caskey will also provide the latest weather updates.

>> Click here for the latest forecast

Avery will be live from The Rock at La Cantera, while John Paul will join fans at the Frost Bank Center.

At 7 p.m., KSAT will livestream the watch parties in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Tipoff for Game 5 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The series is tied 2-2 after the Spurs beat the Thunder 103-82 Sunday at the Frost Bank Center.

The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

More Race For Seis coverage on KSAT: