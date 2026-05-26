KSAT joins Spurs fans ahead of Game 5 against OKC Thunder; plus, latest on weather from Adam Caskey KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article starting at 7 p.m. SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Avery Everett and John Paul Barajas will join Spurs fans ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
KSAT Weather Authority’s Adam Caskey will also provide the latest weather updates.
>> Click here for the latest forecast
Avery will be live from The Rock at La Cantera, while John Paul will join fans at the Frost Bank Center.
At 7 p.m., KSAT will livestream the watch parties in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
Tipoff for Game 5 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The series is tied 2-2 after the
Spurs beat the Thunder 103-82 Sunday at the Frost Bank Center.
The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.
More Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:
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About the Authors Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
Sal Salazar headshot
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.
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