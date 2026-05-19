North East ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The North East Independent School District Board of Trustees named Interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett as the lone finalist for superintendent during a special board meeting.

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District Board of Trustees named Interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett as the lone finalist for superintendent during a special board meeting Monday.

In a news release, the district said Jarrett brings more than 25 years of experience in public education, including six years with North East ISD.

Jarrett was named interim superintendent in December 2025 after former Superintendent Sean Maika announced he would resign.

Jarrett previously served as the district’s chief instructional officer. Prior to joining North East ISD in 2019, he served as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in Northside ISD, according to the release.

The district said the board must wait at least 21 days before officially voting to appoint Jarrett as district superintendent.

“Sitting in this role is a humbling experience,” Jarrett said in the release. “The mindset of service first and self second is something that I fundamentally believe in. I think working alongside you guys, I know our district will continue to grow, get better and be one of the best districts in the country.”

Read also: