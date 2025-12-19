Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead

SAN ANTONIO – The announcement of Dr. Sean Maika’s resignation as the superintendent of North East Independent School District came as a surprise to many.

In November, Maika notified the district that he would step down after six years in the position.

His interim successor, the district’s chief instructional officer Anthony Jarrett, will step in beginning on Jan. 13, 2026.

Maika will not officially resign from the district until the end of March.

KSAT sat down with Maika to discuss his departure.

Here’s the Q&A below:

KSAT: Why is now the time for you to step away from this job?

Maika: I’ve been watching superintendents for decades. I was always disappointed by those that overstayed their welcome. And I never wanted to be that guy. Things are great. And I’m leaving North East (ISD) in a great place. Ninety-seven percent of our bond passed. Our staffing woes are pretty much behind us. We don’t have failing schools. The system’s in a good place right now. What better time to step away than now?

KSAT: You are not retiring?

Maika: I am not.

KSAT: So, what’s next then?

Maika: Yeah, I don’t know. My wife and I have known each other since we were 14. I’ve promised her that for, at least the next few months, it’s going to be about my family. That’s it.

KSAT: What’s the best thing about running a school district like North East ISD?

Maika: Students. That’s it.

In education, there is a lot of noise. Whether it’s from the legislature, whether it’s in the community, or whether it’s some official. If you stay grounded with kids, it’s the best part of the job.

KSAT: What’s the most challenging thing about running this district?

Maika: I don’t think it’s this district; I think it is just in general. The one thing about education is that everybody has had an experience in education. I will tell you the hardest thing is change. Because everybody has an experience (and) they want it to be like their experience was. And so, the greatest challenge I’ve had is trying to evolve the system. The system is now being forced to evolve with the ESAs. Education Savings Account. That’s the privatization of schooling. And so, it’s going to create a new dynamic in education.

KSAT: Do you feel like that is probably the biggest challenge for the district on the horizon?

Maika: I think so. Now, there’ll be more schools, different-looking schools, parents shopping in a way that we’re not used to or accustomed to. I think that’s the challenge on, ‘How do we meet that need? What does public education really focus on in this new marketplace that’s about to happen?’

