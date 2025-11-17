North East ISD superintendent announces plan to step down in January 2026

Dr. Sean Maika, who has been North East ISD's superintendent since 2019, made the announcement in a Nov. 17, 2025, email to NEISD staff, students and parents.

SAN ANTONIO – Less than two weeks after Bexar County voters approved the majority of the district’s bond proposals, North East ISD’s superintendent announced his intention to step aside at the beginning of 2026.

Dr. Sean Maika, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2019, made the announcement in a Monday morning email to NEISD staff, students and parents.

“Even when things are going well, life often provides moments that prompt reflection — opportunities to step back, assess where our time and energy are devoted, and consider what comes next," Maika wrote in the letter, in part. “After thoughtful consideration, I will resign as superintendent of NEISD in January 2026.”

Among the achievements Maika cited in the email were the establishment of “a state-of-the-art cybersecurity school,” NEISD becoming one of Forbes magazine’s “Best Places to Work” and the passage of three bond proposals earlier this month.

Voters approved the following propositions on Nov. 4:

Proposition A: $400 million to upgrade schools across the district’s infrastructure with a focus on HVAC systems and security improvements

Proposition B: $53 million for technology upgrades across several campuses

Proposition C: $29 million for renovations to the Blossom Athletic Center, including the tennis center, Northeast baseball complex and Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium

The two propositions that did not get the majority of voter approval were separate proposed upgrades to NEISD’s football stadiums (Comalander and Heroes) and natatoriums (Davis and Walker).

After House Bill 1481 was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law, the district authored its own policy in August.

HB 1481 ordered the ban of students’ use of personal cellphones during the school day.

North East ISD’s August policy prohibited students “from using a personal communication device while on school property” with two notable exceptions. Students can use them during lunch and passing periods.

In October, the district said that the Texas Education Agency and state Sen. Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels) contacted the administration and told it to “tighten” up its cellphone policy.

Earlier in the calendar year, the district cited declining enrollment as one of multiple reasons to shut down three schools: Driscoll Middle School, Wilshire Elementary School and Clear Spring Elementary School.

Maika, whose educational career began in 1995, wrote that he aspired to one day become a school superintendent.

“I am grateful for the trust and support you have shown to both NEISD and me personally,” Maika wrote. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this remarkable community.”

