NEISD voters approve majority of $495 million bond proposals

SAN ANTONIO – Voters in the North East Independent School District approved three of five bond propositions Tuesday, funding a portion of the $495 million bond package aimed at upgrading district facilities.

The propositions include:

Proposition A: $400 million to upgrade schools across the district’s infrastructure with a focus on HVAC systems and security improvements (passed)

Proposition B: $53 million for technology upgrades across several campuses (passed)

Proposition C: $29 million for renovations to the Blossom Athletic Center, including the tennis center, Northeast baseball complex, and Jimmy Littleton Gymnasium (passed)

Proposition D: $9.6 million for upgrades to the Comalander and Heroes football stadiums, such as new turf (failed)

Proposition E: $2.3 million for renovations to the Davis and Walker natatorium (failed)

The results show voters prioritize infrastructure and security improvements.

NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika said that overall, this is a positive development for the district.

“Two propositions didn’t make it across the finish line, but when you look at the percentile of the money that we went out for a bond, 97% was approved by our voters,” Maika said. “So I think it’s a good day for Northeast, the community, our students and our staff.”

Maika said he hopes that some of the upgrades to HVAC systems can start by summer, and that all of these bond projects will be completed in the next four to five years.

As for the failed propositions, improvements to the turf at the football stadiums and natatorium will need to be addressed through alternative financial options.

“The turf at the stadiums has a life expectancy of 10 years, and we’re on year eight,” Maika said. “And so that is something that we have to tackle pretty quickly. The natatorium, that was really a new roof.

“We’re gonna have to figure those things out. You know, and again, it’s so early after the election. My team and I just have to sit down now and figure things out. But I’m appreciative to the community.”

