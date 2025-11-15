Parents protest as Southwest ISD proposes closure of Sky Harbour Elementary School

SAN ANTONIO – Families of Sky Harbour Elementary School said they’re feeling frustrated.

“What is your biggest concern about the possibility of Sky Harbour closing?” KSAT Reporter Avery Everett asked parents in the pickup line.

“Our students,” one parent, Ashley McDonald, said.

Southwest Independent School District is working on a proposal that would close one of its campuses: Sky Harbour Elementary.

Here’s what we know about the proposal:

The district cites declining enrollment, financial concerns and structural challenges as all reasons why they’re recommending this “rebalancing proposal”

The plan would place students from Sky Harbour into nearby schools and close that campus

The decision still needs to be voted on by the Board of Trustees

The district lays out its plan here, but parents we spoke to said they still haven’t come to peace with it.

“I’m in shock,” parent Elizabeth Betancourt said.

This discussion first began when parents received a letter in October inviting them to a meeting on Nov. 5. KSAT was informed that the meeting revealed the possibility of closure.

On Nov. 10, parents and students protested outside the school.

“I know every school is gonna have a teacher and somebody to educate them, but do they know the needs of my child?” Betancourt said.

A district spokesperson responded to our questions about the protest, saying in part, “We know how much this campus means to our families, and we understand that some parents and community members have chosen to share their feelings.”

The district’s statement went on to say the following:

“Right now, the campus closure is only a proposal, no final decisions have been made. We’re continuing to talk with families, listen to feedback, and answer questions as we work together to make the best decisions for our students. To help keep everyone informed, the district has created a webpage dedicated to the proposal, where families can find updates, key dates, and answers to frequently asked questions.”

According to the district’s website, a final decision could come next Tuesday.

If the plan is approved, SWISD said Sky Harbour would stay open through the end of the school year.

The district is opening a new elementary school in Von Ormy next fall, and with current rezoning plans, Sky Harbour’s student population would become even smaller.