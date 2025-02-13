NEISD cites declining enrollment as part of reason to close three schools. Why are numbers down?

SAN ANTONIO – North East Independent School District’s decision to close three campuses at the end of the school year has left parents concerned and uncertain about their children’s futures.

The closures, which will impact Driscoll Middle School, Wilshire Elementary School and Clear Spring Elementary School, were partially prompted by an aging population and lack of development, leading to declining enrollment numbers, according to the district.

The district has also cited revenue loss as part of the reason for the closures.

According to David Anderson, an associate broker for Redbird Realty, the most development inside of Bexar County is seen on the outer parts of the city.

“We’re seeing a lot of growth on the West Side and also on the Northwest side,” he said.

Not as much development can be seen downtown or on the Northeast side, inside of Loop 1604, due to “aging in place,” Anderson said.

“We see a population that’s aging in the homes,” he said. “Typically, we would see houses turn over, but we’re not seeing that.”

Anderson said homes usually turn over to new buyers in San Antonio every seven to 10 years. But in neighborhoods like the ones in NEISD boundaries, he said it’s taking a lot longer.

Going forward, Anderson said he’s unsure about a solution.

“I think it’s just really addressing the community needs,” he said.

