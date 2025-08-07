North East ISD to discuss new cellphone ban in classrooms

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District (NEISD) plans to discuss the new cellphone ban policy during a Thursday evening board meeting.

According to its meeting agenda, the board of trustees will consider implementing a cellphone ban policy that is compliant with House Bill 1481, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law earlier this month.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the board meeting in this article and on KSAT Plus when it begins at approximately 5:30 p.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The law requires all school systems to adopt and implement a policy prohibiting the use of personal communication devices by students on school property during the school day, according to the Texas Education Agency.

READ NEXT: How San Antonio-area school districts plan to enforce Texas’ new cellphone ban in classrooms

Abbott said the bill was designed to offer flexibility for each district to establish its policy that meets the district’s unique needs.

While districts across San Antonio are preparing to welcome students back in the next two weeks, school systems must have a written policy in place no later than Sept. 18, according to the law.

Board members will also discuss new hires and school safety during the meeting.

Read also: