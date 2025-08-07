How San Antonio-area school districts plan to enforce Texas’ new cellphone ban in classrooms

SAN ANTONIO – Texas will join several other states across the country in banning cellphones in schools starting this academic year. KSAT reached out to all San Antonio-area districts for information on how they plan to implement the new law.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1481 into law during an early August ceremony in Amarillo.

The new law requires all school systems to adopt and implement a policy prohibiting the use of personal communication devices by students on school property during the school day, according to the Texas Education Agency.

“Educators and researchers have raised concerns about the impact smartphones have on student learning and student engagement,” Abbott said. “Teachers report that phones are a persistent source of distraction in the classroom.”

Abbott said the bill was designed to offer flexibility for each district to establish its policy that meets the district’s unique needs.

Most school districts that responded to KSAT said they will allow students to bring a phone or device to school, but it must be powered off and out of sight during the entire school day. This includes headphones and smartwatches.

If parents need to get in touch with their child, districts ask parents to call the front office at their child’s campus.

While districts across San Antonio are getting ready to welcome students back in the next two weeks, school systems must have a written policy in place no later than Sept. 18, according to the law.

Some are planning to discuss the policies at upcoming board meetings.

San Antonio-area districts on cellphone ban

KSAT reached out to more than 20 districts in the greater San Antonio area to see how they plan to eliminate communication devices throughout the school day. Below are the responses received. This article will be updated as more districts reply.

Alamo Heights ISD - sent a letter to families and staff stating that students are allowed to bring a phone or device to school, but it must be out of sight during the school day. However, “Personal laptops or tablets will no longer be allowed... students will continue to have access to district-provided devices when needed.”

Comal ISD - told KSAT, “Currently, Comal ISD administrators are waiting on clear guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding House Bill 1481 which prohibits personal communication devices during school hours. Once those guidelines are provided from the state, the district will communicate its plan and expectations to students and families.”

East Central ISD - provided a provided a resource link stating that the district will ban cellphones during the school day.

Edgewood ISD - told KSAT the "EISD Board of Trustees is currently working on updating policy and enforcement regarding HB1481. You can see what we've shared with our families & community so far, on our website www.eisd.net/live-feed ."

Floresville ISD - plans to update its policy in a board meeting on Aug. 4

IDEA Public Schools - told KSAT it’s “committed to complying with all applicable laws. We are aware of the requirements outlined in House Bill 1481 and are actively working with our leadership team and legal counsel to develop policies to determine how to best implement the changes required by the new legislation. We anticipate the approval of these policies at a future Board meeting. Until then, we are continuing to follow the guidelines set forth in our current student handbook.”

North East ISD - plans to address this new law at a board meeting on Aug. 7.

Northside ISD - will consider the agenda item on a cellphone policy at the board meeting on Aug. 12.

San Antonio ISD - plans to discuss a cellphone policy during a board meeting on Aug. 18.

Southside ISD - told district families, “After careful consideration, it has been decided that students can bring their cell phones to school. However, in order to adhere to this new law, they cannot be visible during school hours to include passing periods and lunch. Students can only use them in case of an emergency and after school.”

South San ISD - did not respond to KSAT, but they shared on Instagram that they will implement a cellphone ban policy. "All devices must be powered off and out of sight from the first bell to the last bell." It also states, "Students will be allowed to use a device only with administrative approval for emergency or medical needs."

