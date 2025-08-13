NISD unanimously approves new policy banning phones during the entire school day

The Northside Independent School District (NISD) unanimously approved a new policy banning cellphones and other communication devices during the entire school day.

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District unanimously approved a new policy banning cellphones and other communication devices during the entire school day.

Superintendent John Craft spoke about the cellphone ban policy during Tuesday evening’s board meeting, saying the district will follow a new Texas law that prohibits all communication devices for the whole school day.

Recommended Videos

Craft said students will be allowed to bring a communication device or cellphone to school, but it must be powered off and in a backpack from the first bell ring until the school day is over.

Students are also not allowed to turn these devices on during lunch or in-between classes.

Additionally, students’ backpacks must go in a designated area in the classroom, according to Craft. If a student does not bring a bag to school, their phone will still be required to be placed in a designated spot where the teacher sees fit.

The Texas law was designed to offer flexibility for each district to establish its policy that meets the district’s unique needs. For example, North East ISD approved their cellphone ban policy last week that allows students to use their devices during non-classroom time, such as lunch periods and passing periods.

San Antonio ISD is expected to discuss its cellphone ban policy in a board meeting next week.

More recent education coverage on KSAT: