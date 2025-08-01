WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Gov. Abbott to sign bill banning cellphones in classrooms

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AMARILLO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Amarillo on Friday to sign House Bill 1481, known as the Phone-Free Classrooms bill.

The bill-signing event will be at 1 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy, according to a press release. You can watch the signing in the media player above.

The goal of the bill, Abbott said, is to protect Texas children’s safety and online privacy.

The governor will be joined by Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows, Acting Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Kelly Hancock, as well as state Reps. Caroline Farily and Jared Patterson.

Amarillo ISD Superintendent Dr. Deidre Parish will also join, as well as other state and local officials.

KSAT is currently working to find out how local school districts in the San Antonio area will be implementing HB 1481. We will keep you updated as we learn more information.