Bill that would ban cellphones in Texas public schools heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk

A bill that would prohibit K-12 students from using cellphones during the school day is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

A bill banning Texas K-12 students from using cellphones in school is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, with local school districts set to decide how the new rule will be applied.

House Bill 1481, introduced by Rep. Caroline Fairly of Amarillo, seeks to restrict the use of “personal wireless communication devices” in K-12 schools. The Texas Senate passed it unanimously on Sunday. It also received overwhelming support in the House, which voted 136-10 to approve it in April.

Under the bill, students will not be allowed to use their cellphones during the school day. School districts will decide where students can store their phones, such as secure pouches, lockers, charging stations or backpacks. The policy also requires schools to have disciplinary actions in place for students who break the rules, including the possibility of confiscating their phones. Students who need their phones for medical or safety reasons will be allowed to keep them.

If signed by the governor, the bill will become law on Sept. 1. Texas would join several other states that already enforce similar policies, including California, Florida, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Louisiana, Virginia and South Carolina. Another 26 states have proposed bans, and some Texas school districts have already put the policy in place.

Supporters of the ban argue that cellphones are a major distraction in the classroom and can hurt students’ mental health. Research supports this, indicating that excessive phone use can interfere with students’ ability to focus and engage in class.

Fairly, the only Gen Z member of the Texas House, said she understands firsthand the negative impact of social media on students.

“When you see what is being pushed on social media and the distraction it causes in the classroom, there is a need for our government to support our educators,” she told The Texas Tribune in March.

Another common argument in favor of the bill is the potential to reduce bullying. According to Pew Research, 44% of K-12 parents who support the ban cite a decrease in cyberbullying as a major reason.

Critics worry that banning phones could make it harder for parents to communicate with their children during the school day. Others are concerned about student safety, arguing that in an emergency, students should be able to access their phones to call for help.

First round of TribFest speakers announced! Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd; U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio; Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker; U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California; and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas are taking the stage Nov. 13–15 in Austin. Get your tickets today!