San Antonio ISD to discuss cellphone ban policy in Monday board meeting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District board members are expected to discuss a cellphone ban policy in a Monday meeting.

The SAISD board meeting is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article.

Each district across Texas must implement a cellphone ban policy no later than Sept. 18 to abide by a new Texas law.

The Texas law was designed to offer flexibility for each district to establish a policy that meets the district’s needs.

Another large district in the San Antonio area, North East ISD, approved its cellphone ban policy before the first day of school.

NEISD’s policy allows students to use their devices during non-classroom time, such as lunch periods and passing periods.

Northside ISD students are allowed to bring a communication device or cellphone to school, but it must be powered off and in a backpack from the first bell ring until the school day is over.

