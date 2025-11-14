San Antonio ISD collects 1.4 million pounds of recycled goods on Texas Recycles Day

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District campuses celebrated Texas Recycles Day with a fun and impactful cleanup effort.

The challenge involved 30 schools competing to collect the most recycled goods. Together, SAISD collected an impressive 1.4 million pounds of recycled material.

Each participating campus received grants for its involvement in the program, highlighting the district’s commitment to sustainability.

The celebration culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Herff Elementary, where students unveiled a new playscape built entirely from recyclable materials.

“For us, it’s really important for this campus to know this community cares about them and that we are excited for them to also care about their community,” said Lia Payne-Drayton, the director of development at SAISD Foundation.

As part of the campus beautification, the new playground also features Texas heat-friendly landscaping, enhancing the outdoor environment for students.