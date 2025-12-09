Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Texas launches plan to open Turning Point USA chapters in every high school
Drones prohibited from deploying fish bait, Texas Parks and Wildlife says
Man killed, 2 others hospitalized after fiery crash on West Side, SAPD says
Law enforcement agencies across San Antonio area using license plate reader system
Who is running for US Senate in Texas
Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a sweeping plan to abolish school property taxes. Would it work?
Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case
Medical examiner’s office identifies 4-year-old boy killed in Northwest Side shooting

Local News

North East ISD names interim superintendent

Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett will begin position in mid-January, district says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett will be NEISD's interim superintendent, NEISD says. (Copyright NEISD)

SAN ANTONIO – An interim superintendent has been named for the North East Independent School District after current superintendent, Dr. Sean Maika, formally resigned last month.

Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett will be the interim NEISD Superintendent beginning in mid-January, the district said Tuesday morning in a statement.

Recommended Videos

Maika’s last workday will be Jan. 12, 2026, but the district said his resignation will not officially go into effect until March 31.

Jarrett will stay as the chief instructional officer until Jan. 13.

“Mr. Jarrett and I have worked closely over the past six years. I have no doubt our District is being left in good hands with him at the helm,” Maika said.

NEISD said Jarrett has worked for more than 25 years in public education, including six years with the district.

“I’m thrilled to build on the great work we’ve been doing and to explore new learning opportunities for all our students,” Jarrett said. “I’m eager to collaborate with our amazing staff and families to ensure we provide the best education possible.”

Related district coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos