North East ISD names interim superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – An interim superintendent has been named for the North East Independent School District after current superintendent, Dr. Sean Maika, formally resigned last month.

Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett will be the interim NEISD Superintendent beginning in mid-January, the district said Tuesday morning in a statement.

Recommended Videos

Maika’s last workday will be Jan. 12, 2026, but the district said his resignation will not officially go into effect until March 31.

Jarrett will stay as the chief instructional officer until Jan. 13.

“Mr. Jarrett and I have worked closely over the past six years. I have no doubt our District is being left in good hands with him at the helm,” Maika said.

NEISD said Jarrett has worked for more than 25 years in public education, including six years with the district.

“I’m thrilled to build on the great work we’ve been doing and to explore new learning opportunities for all our students,” Jarrett said. “I’m eager to collaborate with our amazing staff and families to ensure we provide the best education possible.”

Related district coverage on KSAT: