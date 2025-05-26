Texas Parks and Wildlife urges public not to interfere with young wildlife

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Parks and Wildlife is warning people to leave wild animals alone this spring and summer.

Texans might notice more wildlife in their backyards, neighborhoods and surrounding areas, but TPWD experts are warning potential do-gooders against lending a helping hand.

“Every spring, well-meaning people try to “rescue” fawns, baby birds and other young wildlife," TPWD said in a Facebook post. “This can do more harm than good -- in most cases, parents are nearby.”

Deer fawning season starts in early to mid-May, and mothers leave fawns alone for hours at a time.

All young animals should be left alone unless they are noticeably injured or orphaned, TPWD states.

Officials recommend spending time observing the animal from a distance to try and decipher whether or not the animal has been abandoned or is hurt.

“If the fawn is not crying, is not covered with fire ants, the eyes are not swollen and there are no visible wounds, do not handle or disturb it,” TPWD says. “Your presence will only cause unnecessary stress for the fawn.”

Baby birds seen hopping on the ground and begging for food do not require assistance.

Birds often leave the nest before being fully feathered or flight-ready and are fed on the ground for a couple of days until they can fly.

If you think a wild animal is sick or injured, call the TPWD’s wildlife information line at 1-800-792-1112.

Click here for more information on how to help orphaned and injured wildlife.

