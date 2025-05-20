Skip to main content
Haze icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

TPWD bringing new ‘Better Outside’ podcast to listeners’ ears

First episodes launch Wednesday, May 21

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas, Parks, Outdoors, TPWD, Entertainment
On Wednesday, May 21, TPWD is launching the “Better Outside” podcast (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

AUSTIN, Texas – Listeners will soon be able to travel from the expanse of West Texas down into the Texas Hill Country, all through a new podcast from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

On Wednesday, May 21, TPWD is launching the “Better Outside” podcast, hosted by Morgan O’Hanlon, a senior writer at Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine, and TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz.

Recommended Videos

The show will highlight stories about conservation, recreation and the outdoors through building a trail or helping to bring back an endangered species.

“People are at the core of conservation work in Texas,” Yoskowitz said. “I’m excited for you to hear their voices straight from the field, so they can share why the work they do matters and the impact it makes.”

“Better Outside” will be available on major podcast platforms and the show’s website.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS