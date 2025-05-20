TPWD bringing new ‘Better Outside’ podcast to listeners’ ears

On Wednesday, May 21, TPWD is launching the “Better Outside” podcast

AUSTIN, Texas – Listeners will soon be able to travel from the expanse of West Texas down into the Texas Hill Country, all through a new podcast from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

On Wednesday, May 21, TPWD is launching the “Better Outside” podcast, hosted by Morgan O’Hanlon, a senior writer at Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine, and TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz.

The show will highlight stories about conservation, recreation and the outdoors through building a trail or helping to bring back an endangered species.

“People are at the core of conservation work in Texas,” Yoskowitz said. “I’m excited for you to hear their voices straight from the field, so they can share why the work they do matters and the impact it makes.”

“Better Outside” will be available on major podcast platforms and the show’s website.