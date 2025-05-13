Skip to main content
Clear icon
101º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

State agency debunks rumors of Lamprey caught in San Marcos River

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the fish would not be in the San Marcos River

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: TPWD, San Marcos, Fishing
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department debunks posts. (Copyright 2025 by Facebook - All rights reserved.)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has debunked online rumors of a Lamprey caught in the San Marcos River.

Multiple people posted in Texas Facebook groups that they “went fishing at Fentress bridge, caught a Lamprey … wear ur water shoes in the San Marcos River y’all.”

Recommended Videos

One person posted an image of the fish on May 5, gaining over 100 interactions.

KSAT contacted the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for information on whether the creature would be in the San Marcos River.

The agency said, “We’ve consulted with other biologists and the consensus is that this picture is misleading. It is a prank. The Lamprey looks like a marine species, which would not be in the San Marcos River.”

Lampreys are primarily located in the eastern United States, the western European coasts and the Great Lakes, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS