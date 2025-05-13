State agency debunks rumors of Lamprey caught in San Marcos River

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has debunked online rumors of a Lamprey caught in the San Marcos River.

Multiple people posted in Texas Facebook groups that they “went fishing at Fentress bridge, caught a Lamprey … wear ur water shoes in the San Marcos River y’all.”

One person posted an image of the fish on May 5, gaining over 100 interactions.

KSAT contacted the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for information on whether the creature would be in the San Marcos River.

The agency said, “We’ve consulted with other biologists and the consensus is that this picture is misleading. It is a prank. The Lamprey looks like a marine species, which would not be in the San Marcos River.”

Lampreys are primarily located in the eastern United States, the western European coasts and the Great Lakes, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

