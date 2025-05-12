City of San Marcos raises rabies concerns after reported fox attacks in Purgatory Creek Natural Area

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The City of San Marcos is warning residents of a potential rabies exposure after a fox reportedly attacked multiple people in Purgatory Creek Natural Area.

The reported attacks happened on Sunday near the Beatrice, Dante and Ripheus trails, according to a news release from the city.

Recommended Videos

As of Monday morning, four people reported exposure to the fox and are undergoing medical treatment, the release said, with two of those people reporting being bitten by the animal.

“Foxes rarely attack humans, and the unusual behavior raises concerns that the animal may be sick, potentially with the rabies virus,” City of San Marcos Animal Service Manager Christie Banduch said. “It’s important that any individuals who may have been exposed seek medical attention as soon as possible.”

The release said Purgatory Creek Natural Area is still open to the public, but members of the community are advised to avoid the area, specifically the Beatrice, Dante and Ripheus trails, until further notice.

The fox attacks are being investigated by staff and the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Division, the release said. Animal Protection officers are searching for the fox.

“If the fox is not found, the case will be handled as a presumed positive for rabies due to the nature of the incidents,” the release said.

Rabies is a virus spread through an animal’s saliva that can infect mammals, including wildlife, pets and humans, according to the release. The virus is fatal if not treated before symptoms occur.

Anyone who comes in physical contact or is bitten by a rabid animal should promptly seek post-exposure treatment, which officials said consists of a series of injections, to prevent contracting the virus.

The release urges anyone who may have come in contact with the fox to contact Animal Services at 512-805-2655 to ensure they are receiving proper care.

The city also urged pet owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies, which is required by state law and city ordinance.

For resources and information about obtaining low-cost rabies vaccinations for pets, click here.

Read also: