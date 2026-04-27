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KSAT CONNECT: Spurs fans celebrate Game 4 win on SW Military Drive

South Side transforms into Spurs celebration hotspot after Game 4 win

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans took to the streets following the team’s latest win against the Portland Trail Blazers, turning parts of the city into a rolling celebration marked by honking and Spurs flags waving out of windows.

Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks in his return from a concussion, and the Spurs took a 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the Trail Blazers with a 114-93 victory on Sunday.

Shortly after the final buzzer, fans began driving to Southwest Military Drive on the South Side and other streets to show their support for the Silver and Black.

Take a look at the sights and sounds of the celebration below:

Priscilla
0
South San Antonio
Awesome background photo I took!!! One more Win to closeout the first Round!! Go Spurs Go!!!
Ulissa

Awesome background photo I took!!! One more Win to closeout the first Round!! Go Spurs Go!!!

0
Downtown
Ceci

SW Military drive celebrating today’s SPURS win

0
South San Antonio
Ceci

SW Military celebrating todays SPURS win

0
South San Antonio
Little Ceasar out on SW Military Drive celebrating the SPURS win
Ceci

Little Ceasar out on SW Military Drive celebrating the SPURS win

0
South San Antonio
Cbbarnes

My brother, Clinton, SA Native who got to high-five Wemby at the end of the playoff game today!

0
San Antonio

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