KSAT CONNECT: Spurs fans celebrate Game 4 win on SW Military Drive South Side transforms into Spurs celebration hotspot after Game 4 win SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans took to the streets following the team’s latest win against the Portland Trail Blazers, turning parts of the city into a rolling celebration marked by honking and Spurs flags waving out of windows. Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks in his return from a concussion, and the Spurs took a 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the Trail Blazers with a 114-93 victory on Sunday.
Shortly after the final buzzer, fans began driving to Southwest Military Drive on the South Side and other streets to show their support for the Silver and Black.
Take a look at the sights and sounds of the celebration below:
Ceci
SW Military drive celebrating today’s SPURS win
Ceci
SW Military celebrating todays SPURS win
Cbbarnes
My brother, Clinton, SA Native who got to high-five Wemby at the end of the playoff game today!
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