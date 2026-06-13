James Harden arrested, faces misdemeanor gun charge, Harris County records show

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden smiles as he heads off the court after being interviewed following the Cavaliers' victory over the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

HOUSTON – Former Houston Rockets superstar James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning on a gun charge, Harris County court records show.

Harden, 36, was arrested by Houston police around 3:40 a.m. and is accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon, a misdemeanor charge, in his vehicle, records show.

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KSAT has reached out to HPD for additional details.

Records indicate the former 2018 most valuable player of the NBA bonded out of the Harris County Jail at 7:12 a.m.

His current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are aware of his arrest. Read the team’s full statement below:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information. We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment. Cleveland Cavalier spokesperson

Harden is set to appear in court on June 22.

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