Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden ranked among the 10 best public playgrounds in US

SAN ANTONIO – Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair was listed as one of the 10 best public playgrounds in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday by USA Today.

Yanaguana Garden, the only Texas playground picked in the top 10, was ranked seventh on the list.

According to a news release, each garden was selected by a panel of USA Today editors and experts on play spaces. The playgrounds on the list were selected for having the most thoughtful designs, inclusive features, interactive playsets and family-friendly amenities.

USA Today praised the Yanaguana Garden’s modern design and landscaping that incorporates native plants and shaded rest areas.

“This honor reaffirms that we are on track to reaching our aspirational goal of creating one of the world’s great public places,” Hemisfair interim CEO Melissa Robinson said in a news release.

After years of development, Hemisfair opened new parts of Civic Park in March. The four new areas built around Yanaguana Garden feature gathering spaces and a walkway connecting Hemisfair to downtown.

