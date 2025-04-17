Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden ranked among the 10 best public playgrounds in US

Yanaguana Garden was the only Texas playground included in USA Today’s rankings

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Hemisfair, Downtown, Yanaguana Garden, Civic Park, Parks, KSATKids, San Antonio
The splash pad at Hemisfair's Yanaguana Garden (Hemisfair)

SAN ANTONIO – Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair was listed as one of the 10 best public playgrounds in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday by USA Today.

Yanaguana Garden, the only Texas playground picked in the top 10, was ranked seventh on the list.

Recommended Videos

According to a news release, each garden was selected by a panel of USA Today editors and experts on play spaces. The playgrounds on the list were selected for having the most thoughtful designs, inclusive features, interactive playsets and family-friendly amenities.

USA Today praised the Yanaguana Garden’s modern design and landscaping that incorporates native plants and shaded rest areas.

“This honor reaffirms that we are on track to reaching our aspirational goal of creating one of the world’s great public places,” Hemisfair interim CEO Melissa Robinson said in a news release.

After years of development, Hemisfair opened new parts of Civic Park in March. The four new areas built around Yanaguana Garden feature gathering spaces and a walkway connecting Hemisfair to downtown.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS