Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New amenities, trail improvements come for two San Antonio parks

An improved walking trail and new playground equipment were among the updates at Stone Oak and Highland parks

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Parks, San Antonio, Outdoors, North Side, Parks and Recreation, Southeast Side, KSATKids
The park updates were announced Tuesday in a social post. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – New features have been added to two parks across San Antonio, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation department said in a social post.

Highland Park, located at 901 Rigsby Avenue on the Southeast Side, has installed new playground equipment.

Recommended Videos

The playground features tire swings in addition to the park’s slides and monkey bars.

On the North Side, Stone Oak Park at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway upgraded their existing trail for a smoother walking pathway.

The changes come after improvements were unveiled at Cathedral Rock Park, Bellaire Park and Jupe Manor Park earlier this month.

Highland Park features tennis courts and a concrete trail near the playground.

Stone Oak Park’s trail extends for 2.70 miles and can be viewed with the park’s trail accessibility map.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS