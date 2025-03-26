New amenities, trail improvements come for two San Antonio parks

The park updates were announced Tuesday in a social post.

SAN ANTONIO – New features have been added to two parks across San Antonio, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation department said in a social post.

Highland Park, located at 901 Rigsby Avenue on the Southeast Side, has installed new playground equipment.

The playground features tire swings in addition to the park’s slides and monkey bars.

On the North Side, Stone Oak Park at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway upgraded their existing trail for a smoother walking pathway.

The changes come after improvements were unveiled at Cathedral Rock Park, Bellaire Park and Jupe Manor Park earlier this month.

Highland Park features tennis courts and a concrete trail near the playground.

Stone Oak Park’s trail extends for 2.70 miles and can be viewed with the park’s trail accessibility map.

