New 65-acre park in New Braunfels will break ground this fall

Word Park is the first part of a 480-acre connected park system at the Veramendi community and will break ground this fall. (Courtesy of ASA Properties)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – ASA Properties revealed plans to build a 65-acre park in New Braunfels set to break ground in the fall.

According to a news release, the park is the first installment of a 480-acre connected park system at Veramendi, a 2,400-acre living community developed by the company.

Word Park is dedicated to the Word family, which has preserved the land since 1941. The space was not accessible to the public, but this development will provide new recreational space for the community.

“Our vision for Word Park is to create an accessible and engaging space that enhances quality of life and fosters a sense of community,” ASA Properties co-chief executive officer Max Harford said in the release.

The design will maintain the authentic Hill Country experience by integrating the land’s diverse landscape, mature tree canopy and native materials.

Planned park developments:

Nature Playscapes and Water Features

Pickleball Courts and Open Play Spaces

Hiking Trails

Wildflower Meadows, Hiking Trails and Picnic Pavilions

Adventure Elements and Zipline

Educational and Interactive Spaces

The 65-acre allotment for Word Park is approximately 25% more land than the original development agreement, ensuring the preservation of the landscape and heritage, according to the release.

