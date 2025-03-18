WATCH LIVE AT 10: Hemisfair to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Civic Park space

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new section of Civic Park that will feature gathering spaces and a walkway connecting Hemisfair to downtown.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and will feature remarks from Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh and more.

After years of development, phase two of Civic Park will feature four main spaces: Source Plaza, the Promenade, the Stage and the Zócalo.

Source Plaza will serve as a new entrance to the park and act as a gateway between Hemisfair and the surrounding entertainment and retail offerings.

Extending from Yanaguana Garden, the Promenade will allow pedestrians to walk through the park toward Southtown on a shaded walkway lined with Mexican sycamore trees.

The Stage, an addition to the Great Lawn, will provide a new space for concerts and larger-scale civic events.

Adjacent to the Stage, the Zócalo will be an elevated terrace with movable tables, chairs and a limestone water fountain to complement larger gatherings.

Phase two of Civic Park also introduces 59 new large trees, which will be irrigated with recycled water from the treatment system that was added to the park in 2023.

“We are thrilled to have completed Civic Park in its entirety,” said Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar.

“As a vibrant centerpiece of downtown, it will bring people together, foster community connections and create lasting memories for residents and visitors alike,” he said.

Earlier in March, Hemisfair held a preview of the new park areas ahead of the grand opening.

