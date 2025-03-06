Newest attraction opens at Hemisfair ahead of spring break; here’s what to know

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Hemisfair leaders on Wednesday previewed Civic Park’s newest section that is set to open on Friday.

The areas they showcased during their tour included four main spaces: Source Plaza, the Promenade, the Stage, and the Zócalo.

Leaders said these new spaces offer gathering spaces and a new walkway that connects Hemisfair to downtown San Antonio.

Melissa Robinson, director of finance and real estate for Hemisfair, told KSAT that she sees the new area as “a central place” for hosting celebrations and large events.

“It also creates a central place, a sense of arrival, and announcement. A place to gather, to host the Christmas Tree, and to host the entrance to great events,” Robinson said. “You know, it’s really a place where you can advertise what’s happening in the park.”

Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar told KSAT he was passionate about what the newly designed park could add to Hemisfair. He said he views it as an area people can visit weekly to attend an event.

“When you get here, you’re going to find the beauty of the space,” Andujar said. “Then you’re also going to have many offerings like the promenade, which is a very comfortable walkway that’s lined with trees, Mexican Sycamores that provide shade.

“We have a series of water features and a series of springs that the community has already enjoyed. It’s a beautiful place to gather.”

In light of talks about a new San Antonio Spurs arena possibly redeveloping the area around Hemisfair, Andujar said he’s excited about them relocating next door, recalling the team’s early days when they first played downtown. He also said the surrounding infrastructure would benefit the arena.

“It makes sense to bring them back where they started,” Andujar said. ”We’re looking forward to seeing how the Spurs arena and the other city projects related to Project Marvel, including the convention center expansions and Alamodome renovations.”

While the new phase opens this Friday, the official ribbon-cutting for Civic Park’s newest attraction is March 18.

For more information on the park, click here.

