Hemisfair to unveil new Civic Park section with gathering spaces, walkway next month

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair will open a new section of Civic Park next month, offering new gathering spaces and a walkway connecting Hemisfair to downtown.

After years of development, phase two of Civic Park will feature four main spaces: Source Plaza, the Promenade, the Stage and the Zócalo.

Recommended Videos

Source Plaza will serve as a new entrance to the park and act as a gateway between Hemisfair and the surrounding entertainment and retail offerings.

Extending from Yanaguana Garden, the Promenade will allow pedestrians to walk through the park toward Southtown on a shaded walkway lined with Mexican sycamore trees.

New addition to Civic Park (Credit: Hemisfair)

The Stage, an addition to the Great Lawn, will provide a new space for concerts and larger-scale civic events.

Adjacent to the Stage, the Zócalo will be an elevated terrace with movable tables, chairs and a limestone water fountain to complement larger gatherings.

Phase two of Civic Park will also introduce 59 new large trees, which will be irrigated with recycled water from the treatment system that was added to the park in 2023.

“We are thrilled to have completed Civic Park in its entirety,” said Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar.

“As a vibrant centerpiece of downtown, it will bring people together, foster community connections and create lasting memories for residents and visitors alike,” he said.

The public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on March 18.

Read also: