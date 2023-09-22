7-acre Civic Park opening soon at Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio

Phase 1 of Hemisfair's Civic Park will open on Sept. 29, 2023, with Jazz'SAlive.

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair is slated to unveil the first phase of the long-awaited Civic Park in downtown San Antonio.

The 6.9-acre, $21 million park will open on Friday, Sept. 29 in coordination with the 40th annual Jazz’SAlive.

Meredith Balzen, the director of external relations, said a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Phase one of Civic Park includes an 825-foot walkway called “The Promenade,” which will connect Market, South Alamo and Nueva streets. It will feature more than 130 native trees of 29 varieties.

There will also be the 1.5-acre “Great Lawn,” which will hold events, and “The Springs,” which is a sustainable water feature.

“The Springs” uses water recirculated through a 40,000-gallon cistern that is 20 feet below ground.

“The 3,700 square foot structure mirrors the natural springs found in the region,” Hemisfair states. “The 400-foot channel that feeds the spring drops 4 feet as the water runs north to south.”

Hemisfair added that 11,000 Lueders Limestone slabs from a quarry north of Abilene will be displayed throughout the park.

The public can get an up-close view of the features at Jazz’SAlive, a free, two-day music festival.

VIP experience packages and premium seating are also available.

Click here for information on the event.

Phase two of Civic Park is expected to open in late 2024. That will include “Source Plaza,” a common area near the Torch of Friendship, and “Zocalo,” an elevated area that will be used for community performances.

Phase two spans 1.6 acres, with a cost of $18.1 million.