San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission approves new apartment, retail buildings in Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission is moving forward with the addition of a new apartment and retail space at Hemisfair.

The commission approved Trube Corp.’s proposal for the buildings on Wednesday, a news release stated. The agreement is a public-private partnership between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation and Trube Corp.

The project, called “Santa Rita,” is expected to be a 10-story residential building with 304 units and a ground-level retail store on 2.14 acres located on Market Street.

An internal parking structure will also be a part of the project.

According to a news release, the Santa Rita development aims to increase downtown San Antonio’s population.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the transformation happening at Hemisfair. The Santa Rita is not just an apartment building; it’s a vibrant community that will enhance the urban fabric of downtown San Antonio,” Trube Corp. founder John Trube said in the news release. “This project represents our commitment to creating spaces that foster connection, support local businesses, and celebrate the rich history of this remarkable area. We believe the Santa Rita will be a vital addition to Hemisfair, bringing new life to the heart of the city.”

The retail space will have a street level and two additional above-street levels. The street level will have access to the River Walk, Civic Park and Market Street, according to the news release.

The Santa Rita apartments will be named after St. Rita of Cascia, the release stated.

“Hemisfair’s mixed-use development is a pivotal step in restoring the neighborhood’s density, as it once was before the 1968 World’s Fair,” Hemisfair CEO Andres Andujar said. “We’ve seen firsthand how combining residential living with vibrant parks like Yanaguana Garden can transform a community, and we expect Civic Park to do the same. Increasing downtown density strengthens the urban core by boosting local businesses, encouraging walkability, and making public spaces more vibrant and active. It also promotes sustainable development by helping San Antonio’s city center become more resilient, dynamic, and economically strong.”

The project’s construction start date is not yet known.