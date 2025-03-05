San Antonio Beer Festival to return to Hemisfair for 20th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers for the San Antonio Beer Festival gathered on Wednesday to announce details for the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Cassandra Wagner, head of marketing for the San Antonio Beer Festival, shared that the event will return to its roots at Hemisfair, a location it last occupied in 2013.

“We’re so excited to be back,” said Wagner, describing the return as a homecoming.

This year, the festival will embrace a German-inspired flair, adding a twist to the celebration.

Despite the focus on beer, the festival aims to unite the community.

“Whether you enjoy beer or not, it’s really just a festival to bring the community together,” Wagner emphasized.

The San Antonio Beer Festival, which has partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank for the past 20 years, has grown into one of the largest beer festivals in Texas.

Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, the festival will feature hundreds of premium, craft and near beers from breweries worldwide.

Attendees can also enjoy music, games, wines, ciders, food trucks, food booths and local vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the fall day in San Antonio.

Several musicians, including CJFNCTN, Jessica Healey, Kerosene Drifters, and Odie and The Arcade, are set to perform throughout the day.

Additionally, the festival will host four Lucha Libre wrestling matches, adding to the day’s entertainment.

For ticket information and a list of participating beers, click here.