🍀 Things to do in March: Big TX Fun Crawfish Boil, St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Monarch Fest

Shamrock and roll into March with a pot of fun-filled events and activities around the Alamo City.

This month features a variety of events, such as a gender reveal for Tupi the capybara at the San Antonio Zoo to performances by comedians like Theo Von or Wanda Sykes.

You could also take a road trip to New Braunfels to enjoy the In A Pickle Festival, a celebration of all things pickled and fun.

If you plan to head out to any of these exciting events, share your photos and videos to KSAT Connect!

Here’s a list of all fun things you can do in March:

March 1-8 events:

BIG TX FUN CRAWFISH BOIL FESTIVAL: The festival returns to Selma, Texas, from March 7-23 at 1 Retama Parkway. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. The festival returns to Selma, Texas, from March 7-23 at 1 Retama Parkway. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. Click here for more details.

H-E-B CINEMA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” at 7 p.m. on March 8 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host its The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host its Jazz in the Garden spring series from 6-9 p.m. on March 7 at the Japanese Tea Garden.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a free movie screening of The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a free movie screening of “Shrek” from 6-9 p.m. on March 6 at 1401 North Hamilton St.

“NARUTO: THE SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE”: Anime fans can visit the Majestic Theatre at 7 p.m. on March 5 for Anime fans can visit the Majestic Theatre at 7 p.m. on March 5 for “Naruto: The Symphonic Experience.” The orchestra will perform the animated series’ most iconic songs and themes as scenes are projected on a full-size cinema screen. Tickets can be purchased here

TOWER OF THE AMERICAS MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Wonka” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on March 8.

TUPI GENDER REVEAL: Do you think Tupi is a boy or a girl? Cabybara lovers can head over to the Do you think Tupi is a boy or a girl? Cabybara lovers can head over to the San Antonio Zoo for the capybara’s gender reveal at 10 a.m. on March 5 at the zoo’s Capybara Habitat, next to Aussie Snacks.

SUNSET FESTIVAL: The two-day music celebration will be from March 7-8 at The Espee in St. Paul Square. Attendees can look forward to a lineup featuring rock, indie, R&B and artists from other genres at the festival. The two-day music celebration will be from March 7-8 at The Espee in St. Paul Square. Attendees can look forward to a lineup featuring rock, indie, R&B and artists from other genres at the festival. Single pass tickets are available for purchase.

March 9-16 events:

BUD LIGHT ST. PATRICK’S FESTIVAL: The San Antonio River Walk will gear up to be dyed green from March 15-16 for the annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition. The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on March 15 and March 16. For more information on the event, The San Antonio River Walk will gear up to be dyed green from March 15-16 for the annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition. The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on March 15 and March 16. For more information on the event, click here

DEFTONES: The band will perform their “North American Tour 2025″ at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The band will perform their “North American Tour 2025″ at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

IN A PICKLE FESTIVAL: Have you ever tried pickle ice cream or a pickle beer? If that sparks your curiosity, In A Pickle Festival in New Braunfels will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15 at 701 Common St. General admission cost $15. Tickets can be purchased Have you ever tried pickle ice cream or a pickle beer? If that sparks your curiosity, In A Pickle Festival in New Braunfels will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15 at 701 Common St. General admission cost $15. Tickets can be purchased here

YURIDIA: The artist will perform her “Sin Llorar” tour at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available The artist will perform her “Sin Llorar” tour at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here

March 17-23 events:

ALEJANDRA GUZMAN: Guzman will bring her “Brilla Tour” to the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 16. Tickets can be purchased Guzman will bring her “Brilla Tour” to the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 16. Tickets can be purchased here

ANJELAH JOHNSON-REYES: The comedian will bring two shows to San Antonio for her “Family Reunion” tour. On March 22, Johnson-Reyes will perform at the The comedian will bring two shows to San Antonio for her “Family Reunion” tour. On March 22, Johnson-Reyes will perform at the Majestic Theatre , and on March 23, she will perform at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

DUSTY SLAY: The comedian will take the stage for his “The Night Shift” tour at 7 p.m. on March 22 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will take the stage for his “The Night Shift” tour at 7 p.m. on March 22 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

LUIS ANGEL & LUIS ANTONIO LOPEZ: The duo will perform their “2 Primos de Cuidado” tour at 8 p.m. on March 21 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased The duo will perform their “2 Primos de Cuidado” tour at 8 p.m. on March 21 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here

MONARCH FEST: The San Antonio Zoo will host its ninth annual Monarch Fest from March 22-23. A schedule of events can be viewed The San Antonio Zoo will host its ninth annual Monarch Fest from March 22-23. A schedule of events can be viewed here

RUSSELL HOWARD: The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. on March 19 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. on March 19 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

WANDA SYKES: The comedian will perform her “Please & Thank You” tour with special guest Keith Robinson at 7:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available The comedian will perform her “Please & Thank You” tour with special guest Keith Robinson at 7:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here

WESTFALL LIBRARY MOVIE DAY: The Westfall Library will host its monthly screening of Rotten Tomatoes' Best Movies of All Time, featuring The Westfall Library will host its monthly screening of Rotten Tomatoes' Best Movies of All Time, featuring “Little Women,” at 5:30 p.m. on March 18 in the meeting room. The library is located at 6111 Rosedale Court.

March 24-31 events:

EGGSTRAVAGANZA: Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29 in the PAC Student Lot 3. Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29 in the PAC Student Lot 3. Click here to register.

SAN ANTONIO ZOO LOCALS DAY: Bexar County residents can get an $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo during Bexar County residents can get an $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo during Locals Day on March 27. The zoo’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

J-HOPE: The artist will perform his The artist will perform his “Hope on The Stage” tour from March 26-27 at the Frost Bank Center.

JOE GATTO: The comedian will be accompanied by Mark Jigarjian for his “Let’s Get Into It” tour at 7 p.m. on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available The comedian will be accompanied by Mark Jigarjian for his “Let’s Get Into It” tour at 7 p.m. on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available online

TAYLOR TOMLISON: The comedian will bring her “Save Me” tour to the Majestic Theatre from March 28-29. Tickets are available The comedian will bring her “Save Me” tour to the Majestic Theatre from March 28-29. Tickets are available online

THEO VON: The comedian will perform his “Return of The Rat” tour at 8 p.m. on March 28 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will perform his “Return of The Rat” tour at 8 p.m. on March 28 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here

TOBYMAC: TobyMac will perform his TobyMac will perform his “Hits Deep” tour with Crowder, CAIN, Ryan Stevenson and Terrian at 6:30 p.m. on March 23 at the Frost Bank Center.

Recurring events:

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have its ninth annual Mardi Gras Festival through selected dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have its ninth annual Mardi Gras Festival through selected dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found online

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

PARANORMAL CIRQUE II: The The R-rated circus will be in the Alamo City from March 1-10 at 9333 Southwest Loop 410. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65.

VENARDOS CIRCUS: The The animal-free circus will celebrate its 10th anniversary with shows from March 1-9 at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium parking lot, located at 901 North Loop 1604 West. Tickets can be purchased here

