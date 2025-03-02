🍀 Things to do in March: Big TX Fun Crawfish Boil, St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Monarch Fest

Shamrock and roll into March with a pot of fun-filled events and activities around the Alamo City.
This month features a variety of events, such as a gender reveal for Tupi the capybara at the San Antonio Zoo to performances by comedians like Theo Von or Wanda Sykes.
You could also take a road trip to New Braunfels to enjoy the In A Pickle Festival, a celebration of all things pickled and fun.
Here’s a list of all fun things you can do in March:
March 1-8 events:
- BIG TX FUN CRAWFISH BOIL FESTIVAL: The festival returns to Selma, Texas, from March 7-23 at 1 Retama Parkway. Attendees can expect to see a crawfish-eating contest, a carnival, pig races, a petting zoo, live entertainment and more. Click here for more details.
- H-E-B CINEMA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” at 7 p.m. on March 8 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.
- JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host its Jazz in the Garden spring series from 6-9 p.m. on March 7 at the Japanese Tea Garden.
- MOVIE IN THE PARK: The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will host a free movie screening of “Shrek” from 6-9 p.m. on March 6 at 1401 North Hamilton St.
- “NARUTO: THE SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE”: Anime fans can visit the Majestic Theatre at 7 p.m. on March 5 for “Naruto: The Symphonic Experience.” The orchestra will perform the animated series’ most iconic songs and themes as scenes are projected on a full-size cinema screen. Tickets can be purchased here.
- TOWER OF THE AMERICAS MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “Wonka” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on March 8.
- TUPI GENDER REVEAL: Do you think Tupi is a boy or a girl? Cabybara lovers can head over to the San Antonio Zoo for the capybara’s gender reveal at 10 a.m. on March 5 at the zoo’s Capybara Habitat, next to Aussie Snacks.
- SUNSET FESTIVAL: The two-day music celebration will be from March 7-8 at The Espee in St. Paul Square. Attendees can look forward to a lineup featuring rock, indie, R&B and artists from other genres at the festival. Single pass tickets are available for purchase.
March 9-16 events:
- BUD LIGHT ST. PATRICK’S FESTIVAL: The San Antonio River Walk will gear up to be dyed green from March 15-16 for the annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition. The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on March 15 and March 16. For more information on the event, click here.
- DEFTONES: The band will perform their “North American Tour 2025″ at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online.
- IN A PICKLE FESTIVAL: Have you ever tried pickle ice cream or a pickle beer? If that sparks your curiosity, In A Pickle Festival in New Braunfels will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15 at 701 Common St. General admission cost $15. Tickets can be purchased here.
- YURIDIA: The artist will perform her “Sin Llorar” tour at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here.
March 17-23 events:
- ALEJANDRA GUZMAN: Guzman will bring her “Brilla Tour” to the Majestic Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 16. Tickets can be purchased here.
- ANJELAH JOHNSON-REYES: The comedian will bring two shows to San Antonio for her “Family Reunion” tour. On March 22, Johnson-Reyes will perform at the Majestic Theatre, and on March 23, she will perform at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.
- DUSTY SLAY: The comedian will take the stage for his “The Night Shift” tour at 7 p.m. on March 22 at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
- LUIS ANGEL & LUIS ANTONIO LOPEZ: The duo will perform their “2 Primos de Cuidado” tour at 8 p.m. on March 21 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets can be purchased here.
- MONARCH FEST: The San Antonio Zoo will host its ninth annual Monarch Fest from March 22-23. A schedule of events can be viewed here.
- RUSSELL HOWARD: The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. on March 19 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here.
- WANDA SYKES: The comedian will perform her “Please & Thank You” tour with special guest Keith Robinson at 7:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available here.
- WESTFALL LIBRARY MOVIE DAY: The Westfall Library will host its monthly screening of Rotten Tomatoes' Best Movies of All Time, featuring “Little Women,” at 5:30 p.m. on March 18 in the meeting room. The library is located at 6111 Rosedale Court.
March 24-31 events:
- EGGSTRAVAGANZA: Palo Alto College will host a free egg hunt for children 12 and under from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29 in the PAC Student Lot 3. Click here to register.
- SAN ANTONIO ZOO LOCALS DAY: Bexar County residents can get an $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo during Locals Day on March 27. The zoo’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- J-HOPE: The artist will perform his “Hope on The Stage” tour from March 26-27 at the Frost Bank Center.
- JOE GATTO: The comedian will be accompanied by Mark Jigarjian for his “Let’s Get Into It” tour at 7 p.m. on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets are available online.
- TAYLOR TOMLISON: The comedian will bring her “Save Me” tour to the Majestic Theatre from March 28-29. Tickets are available online.
- THEO VON: The comedian will perform his “Return of The Rat” tour at 8 p.m. on March 28 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here.
- TOBYMAC: TobyMac will perform his “Hits Deep” tour with Crowder, CAIN, Ryan Stevenson and Terrian at 6:30 p.m. on March 23 at the Frost Bank Center.
Recurring events:
- FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.
- MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have its ninth annual Mardi Gras Festival through selected dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found online.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.
- PARANORMAL CIRQUE II: The R-rated circus will be in the Alamo City from March 1-10 at 9333 Southwest Loop 410. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65.
- VENARDOS CIRCUS: The animal-free circus will celebrate its 10th anniversary with shows from March 1-9 at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium parking lot, located at 901 North Loop 1604 West. Tickets can be purchased here.
