Boy or girl? San Antonio Zoo to host gender reveal for Tupi, the baby capybara

SAN ANTONIO – Capybara lovers will soon find out if Tupi, the beloved baby capybara at the San Antonio Zoo, is a boy or girl.

The San Antonio Zoo announced on social media that Tupi’s gender reveal will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5, at the zoo’s Capybara Habitat, next to Aussie Snacks.

Recommended Videos

“Tupi has won hearts with his (or her) playful antics and charm, and now we’re celebrating this exciting milestone,” the zoo said. “Be there for the reveal and enjoy a fun-filled morning with fellow capybara fans.”

The event is included with standard admission and is free for members.

Tupi, pronounced “two-pee,” was born on Dec. 3, 2024, and is the first capybara to be born at the zoo since 2000.

Videos posted online have earned the baby capybara fans around the world.

>> Meet the San Antonio Zoo’s newest furry influencer, Tupi

One video posted by the zoo with over 300,000 views on X shows Tupi being abruptly woken up after a bird landed on him. Another video shows Tupi as the capybara is startled by a squirrel.

Tupi had a bit of a rude awakening pic.twitter.com/fBBqWWrdVx — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) January 16, 2025

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodent species. According to the San Diego Zoo, like many rodent species, capybaras lack visible signs to indicate its sex until they reach maturity.

Read also: