San Antonio Zoo reintroduces capybaras, opens mixed-species habitat

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has reintroduced capybaras and announced their new home in an updated mixed-species habitat.

In a news release on Wednesday, the zoo says new capybaras Ginny and Luna will join anteaters Demetrio and Sprout in an updated habitat, as the anteaters were relocated due to the construction of Congo Falls.

The new mixed-species habitat is located near Aussie Snacks in Wild Australia. The animals will have water access so visitors can see their “extraordinary swimming abilities,” the release states.

Anteaters at the San Antonio Zoo were relocated to an updated habitat new Aussie Snacks. (San Antonio Zoo)

Capybaras were last at the San Antonio Zoo in 2018. More capybaras and a capybara animal encounter experience will be added in the future, the release states.

Known as the largest rodent species in the world, capybaras are highly social and live in South American savannas, forests, and around bodies of water.

Ginny and Luna turn 3 years old in April.

“Ginny is known for her adventurous spirit, often leading Luna on explorations around their habitat. On the other hand, Luna is the more cautious of the two, taking her time to investigate new surroundings before joining in,” the release states.

Giant anteaters also live in Central and South American forests, savannas and grasslands, and feed on ants and termites.

The release states Demetrio also enjoys avocadoes and Sprout eats yogurt and jelly.

“We are excited to unveil this new mixed species habitat at San Antonio Zoo,” zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in the release. “With the return of capybaras and adding anteaters to the new habitat, we think our guests will gain a greater appreciation for these incredible animals.”

Capybaras are back at the San Antonio Zoo. (San Antonio Zoo)

