Spring break hours for theme parks, attractions in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, it’s almost time for spring break.

If you’re planning on staying in town, don’t let that stop you from adventuring out in the Alamo City.

We’ve pulled together spring break hours for popular Alamo City destinations like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Here are some fun places you can visit during spring break:

Aquatica San Antonio : The waterpark reopened for spring break on March 2. They will be open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. until March 17. After that, the park will remain open only on weekends until the summer break. Aquatica is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.

Morgan’s Wonderland : Construction will finish just in time for the spring break spectacular and hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m., from March 8-16. The inclusive park is located at 5223 David Edwards Drive.

Natural Bridge Caverns : The attraction will extend its hours for spring break. From March 9-16, the caverns will be open daily from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. It is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.

San Antonio Zoo : The zoo will extend its hours for Jungle Boogie Break between March 9-17. Hours will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The park is located at 3903 N. Saint Mary’s St.

SeaWorld San Antonio : The park be open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 4-8. Hours will transition to spring break hours of 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on March 9-16. After that, the park will remain open only on weekends until the summer break. The park is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas : The theme park will be open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on March 9-16 and 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 17. After that, it will then operate on the normal hours of 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends. The park will have a special “Viva La Fiesta theme starting March 29 during the weekends until the end of April. The park is located at 17000 IH-10 West.

ZDT Amusement Park : The park will be open from noon-7 p.m. on March 9-17. It is located at 301 W. Kingsbury Street in Seguin.