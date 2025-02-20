Skip to main content
San Antonio Zoo ranks among the top 10 best zoos in the US

Condé Nast Traveler honors San Antonio Zoo, following multiple best zoo in Texas awards

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - San Antonio Zoo (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced it has once again secured a spot among the top 10 best zoos in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler.

The honor comes as the zoo celebrates 111 years of conservation impact and visitor engagement in 2025, according to a press release.

“The accolades, recognition, and honors our zoo has received both nationally and locally are a testament to our passion and dedication to our vision for securing a future for wildlife and our goal for San Antonio to have the best zoo in the world,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, in the release.

Condé Nast Traveler’s recognition comes after the San Antonio Zoo was named the best zoo in Texas five times in the past six years by various organizations, the release states.

“I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering dedication of our Zoo Crew, volunteers, donors, and the visitors that support us,” Morrow said.

The Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, also made it in the top 10 list, according to the Condé Nast Traveler’s website.

