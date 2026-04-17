Man found dead in San Antonio River on South Side, police say

A body was found in the San Antonio River on the South Side on Friday, April 17, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A body was found Friday morning in the San Antonio River on the South Side.

San Antonio police confirmed to KSAT that officers received a call for a man in the water near the East Mitchell Street bridge at around 8:15 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police said the man, believed to be 50-60 years old, had no signs of trauma to his body.

There are no signs of foul play, but homicide detectives are investigating.

It’s unclear if the man was fishing or swimming, police said.

No further details were released.

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