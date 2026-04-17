Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
80º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Affidavit: SAPD employee allegedly accessed internal info, shared photo with auto theft suspect
WATCH LIVE: Former SAPD officer accused of shooting Erik Cantu multiple times set to make court appearance
OSHA investigating second Northeast Side H-E-B warehouse employee death in less than 6 months
San Antonio police officer holds suspects at gunpoint after crash into patrol car
‘It’s a slap in our face’: No murder charges a year after 14-year-old shot, killed
Woman dies from injuries after being hit by vehicle on South Side
LIST: Singers, bands performing during Fiesta 2026
Fiesta events for April 17: Oyster Bake, Fiesta De Los Reyes, A Taste of New Orleans
We’re just a little over 24 hours away from a strong, April cold front

Local News

Man found dead in San Antonio River on South Side, police say

SAPD says the man had no signs of trauma

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

A body was found in the San Antonio River on the South Side on Friday, April 17, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A body was found Friday morning in the San Antonio River on the South Side.

San Antonio police confirmed to KSAT that officers received a call for a man in the water near the East Mitchell Street bridge at around 8:15 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man, believed to be 50-60 years old, had no signs of trauma to his body.

There are no signs of foul play, but homicide detectives are investigating.

It’s unclear if the man was fishing or swimming, police said.

No further details were released.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...