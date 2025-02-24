Iconic Chicago restaurant Portillo’s to open first San Antonio-area location

SAN ANTONIO – Portillo’s, the iconic Chicago restaurant, is coming to the San Antonio area.

Known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and famous chocolate cake, the new location will be located at the intersection of IH-35 and Cibolo Valley Drive.

The restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating, double drive-thru lanes and pick up shelves.

“Our city is excited to welcome Portillo’s, a highly anticipated addition to the Schertz dining scene,” said Mayor Ralph Gutierrez.

The Schertz location opening date is yet to be announced. (Portillo's)

Established in 1963, Portillo’s has grown to include over 90 restaurants across 10 states.

The expansion into San Antonio comes after Portillo’s rapid growth in both the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.

“We’re thrilled to bring our unrivaled food and energy to this vibrant community as we continue to expand across Texas and the Sun Belt,” said Michael Osanloo, President and CEO of Portillo’s.

“We can’t wait to serve up our iconic, crave-worthy food in Schertz and make lifelong fans in the Alamo City,” he said.

Portillo’s will soon begin hiring managers and shift leaders for the new location.

The restaurant’s opening date has not been announced.

