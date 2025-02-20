New Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant in Seguin now open

The nation’s first dual-brand Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant officially opened its doors in Seguin.

Applebee’s-IHOP, located at 2777 North Highway 123 Bypass, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

The restaurant features two dedicated dining areas, each with decor reflecting its brand. Applebee’s-IHOP also has a drive-thru window and on-the-go dining available.

Guests can choose to enjoy from 124 menu items, including IHOP’s pancakes and Applebee’s fan-favorite boneless wings, according to the release.

The menu items can be mixed, matched and ordered anytime during the day.

The Seguin location is the first of 15 dual-branded restaurants planned to open through 2026.

