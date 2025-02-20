Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
31º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant in Seguin now open

The first Applebee’s-IHOP dual restaurant features 124 menu items

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seguin, Business, IHOP, Applebee's, Food, Restaurants
The nation’s first dual-brand Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant officially opened its doors in Seguin. (Dine Brands Global Inc.)

SEGUIN, Texas – The nation’s first dual-brand Applebee’s-IHOP restaurant officially opened its doors in Seguin.

Applebee’s-IHOP, located at 2777 North Highway 123 Bypass, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

The restaurant features two dedicated dining areas, each with decor reflecting its brand. Applebee’s-IHOP also has a drive-thru window and on-the-go dining available.

Guests can choose to enjoy from 124 menu items, including IHOP’s pancakes and Applebee’s fan-favorite boneless wings, according to the release.

The menu items can be mixed, matched and ordered anytime during the day.

The Seguin location is the first of 15 dual-branded restaurants planned to open through 2026.

Also read:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS