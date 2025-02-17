Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Means the world to us’: Bud Jones Restaurant sees revival with support from fellow South Side food staple

Bud Jones thanked Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant for placing flyers in menus

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Side, Restaurants, Business, Food
Bud Jones is another longstanding restaurant in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side restaurant is seeing a revival in business after receiving support from its neighbor.

Bud Jones Restaurant, located at 1440 SW Military Drive, has been family-owned since it opened in 1958, according to its website.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this month, the business said it was “struggling to keep the lights on.”

“We need your support more than ever,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post, in part. “As a small, locally owned business, we rely on the continued support of our loyal customers ... Every meal you share with us, every takeout order, and every positive review helps us stay afloat and continue doing what we love.”

On Sunday, Bud Jones posted that Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant across the street recently stepped up to place their flyers in menus.

Both restaurants are longstanding establishments in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood.

While the two have been considered “competition” for years, Bud Jones said the two have always had each other’s backs.

“From lending a case of straws when we were in a pinch to sharing a bag of flour when they needed it, we’ve always been there for each other,” Bud Jones said, in part. “But this gesture… this truly means the world to us.”

By Sunday afternoon, Bud Jones said the restaurant had sold out of its famous all-you-can-eat fish and thanked the community for their support.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS