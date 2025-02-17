‘Means the world to us’: Bud Jones Restaurant sees revival with support from fellow South Side food staple

Bud Jones is another longstanding restaurant in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side restaurant is seeing a revival in business after receiving support from its neighbor.

Bud Jones Restaurant, located at 1440 SW Military Drive, has been family-owned since it opened in 1958, according to its website.

Earlier this month, the business said it was “struggling to keep the lights on.”

“We need your support more than ever,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post, in part. “As a small, locally owned business, we rely on the continued support of our loyal customers ... Every meal you share with us, every takeout order, and every positive review helps us stay afloat and continue doing what we love.”

On Sunday, Bud Jones posted that Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant across the street recently stepped up to place their flyers in menus.

Both restaurants are longstanding establishments in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood.

While the two have been considered “competition” for years, Bud Jones said the two have always had each other’s backs.

“From lending a case of straws when we were in a pinch to sharing a bag of flour when they needed it, we’ve always been there for each other,” Bud Jones said, in part. “But this gesture… this truly means the world to us.”

By Sunday afternoon, Bud Jones said the restaurant had sold out of its famous all-you-can-eat fish and thanked the community for their support.

