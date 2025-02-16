Which restaurants have egg surcharges? Bird flu drives record-high egg prices

(Erin Hooley, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Some restaurants are implementing surcharges as the bird flu outbreak drives record-high egg prices across the country.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has led to the slaughter of nearly 158 million birds since the outbreak started, according to the Associated Press.

When the virus is found on a farm, the entire flock is killed to prevent the disease from spreading.

The outbreak is having a significant impact on egg prices.

The Associated Press reported the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January 2025 — more than double the price of eggs in August 2023, which were at $2.04.

To offset the rising costs of eggs, the following restaurants have introduced surcharges:

Jim’s Restaurant shared on its Facebook page on Saturday that it will introduce a temporary surcharge of 50 cents per egg.

“Eggs are becoming harder to come by, and unfortunately, more expensive,” the post stated, in part.

The restaurant said it hopes to remove the surcharge “as soon as the market permits.”

“We take great pride in serving our guests the best meals possible, at the most competitive prices we can manage,” the post says. “We appreciate your understanding and are eager to serve you soon.”

Taco Palenque said in a statement the restaurant began implementing a surcharge to breakfast plates with eggs on Feb. 10.

The restaurant cited “shifting market conditions, inflationary pressures, and the ongoing impact of avian flu” as reasons for the surcharge.

The surcharge allows the rest of the menu prices to stay the same, the restaurant said.

“We’ve worked hard to keep the increase minimal and appreciate your understanding,” the statement says. “Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to keep serving you!”

Tia’s Taco Hut is now including a surcharge of 30 cents per egg taco.

“Once egg costs come back down, we will be back to normal prices,” the company said in a sign posted in its drive-thru.

Waffle House is now adding a surcharge of 50 cents per egg, according to the Associated Press.

The popular breakfast chain, which has a location in Kyle, implemented the surcharge earlier this month and said it applies to all of its menus.

“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived we cannot predict how long this shortage will last,” the restaurant told the Associated Press.

