Highly contagious bird flu confirmed in vultures at popular New Braunfels park

NEW BRAUNFELS – The bird flu has been confirmed in black vultures at Landa Park in New Braunfels, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

TPWD announced the finding as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to monitor the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) among wild birds in Texas.

According to a news release, the virus was found in multiple vultures that died in Landa Park.

HPAI, a contagious virus affecting bird species, has been detected in several counties across Texas, most recently in Amarillo, El Paso, Galveston, Harris, Lubbock, Potter, Travis and Wharton counties.

The virus primarily spreads through direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.

TPWD is urging the public to exercise caution and follow health guidelines to stop the spread of bird flu.

The department also recommends that birdwatchers and park visitors stay a safe distance from birds and refrain from feeding them.

People with bird feeders or bird baths should remove them or clean them several times a week.

The risk to human health is considered low.

Any unusual bird deaths should be reported to local wildlife authorities, according to TPWD. Anyone who encounters a wild animal with signs consistent with HPAI is urged to contact their local TPWD wildlife biologist.

