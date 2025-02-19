Celebrate National Margarita Day with these deals and specials around San Antonio

Chili’s is also giving fans everywhere the chance to join the National Margarita Day celebration on Feb. 22 with in-restaurant drink specials and exclusive merch, including the $5 Tequila Trifecta, alongside always-available favorites, such as the Casamigos™ Margarita.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to shake things up this weekend.

Restaurants around San Antonio are celebrating National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 with plenty of deals and discounts to choose from.

Whether you prefer your drink spicy, frozen or with a twist, check out these margarita specials around town:

Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine, 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, is featuring its Mango Jalapeño Margarita and Creamy Avocado Margarita on Feb. 22.

Customers can also do curbside pickup for margaritas.

Chili’s will have a $5 “Tequila Trifecta” at participating locations nationwide on Feb. 22.

The drink is described as a top-shelf blend made with El Jimador Silver Tequila, 1800 Reposado and Jose Cuervo Gold, shaken with triple sec and house-made sour.

The $6 StrawEddy Margarita of the Month will also be available all through February. The restaurant also has margarita-themed clothing merchandise available on its website.

Chili’s sells more margaritas than any restaurant brand in the U.S. and sold over 25 million margaritas in 2024 alone, according to a news release from the company.

Costa Pacifica, 434 N Loop 1604 W, Ste. 2101, is hosting a “Margarita Week” from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22.

During the week, customers can enjoy half-off Cantaritos, $2 house margaritas and $5.99 jumbo margaritas.

Embers Wood Fired Grill will be offering $5 signature margaritas and $8 frozen margaritas throughout the day on Feb. 22.

Fish City Grill will have discounted pricing on three specialty margaritas.

Customers can purchase the Frozen Gold Margarita for $6, the Perfect Patrón margarita for $10 and the Prickly Pear Margarita for $8.

The deals are available on Feb. 22 at all Fish City Grill locations.

Indulge Wine Bar, 21 Truss Drive, Boerne, will have $8 house margaritas all day on Feb. 22.

Little Red Barn Steakhouse, 1836 S Hackberry St., will celebrate National Margarita Day with $5 margaritas all day on Feb. 22.

Margaritaville, 849 E Commerce St., will have a full evening of events to celebrate National Margarita Day.

On Feb. 22, the restaurant will have a free margarita-making class at 4 p.m. and a “Great Margarita Toast” at 5 p.m.

The restaurant will finish the evening with a master mixologist class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendants will receive step-by-step guidance from a mixologist, a souvenir recipe card to recreate at home and a mixology certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Tickets for the master class can be purchased here.

Rosario’s, 722 S St. Mary’s St., is offering a one-of-a-kind deal to customers on National Margarita Day.

Guests who order a Patrón Watermelon Mint Margarita or a Patrón Jalapeño Margarita will receive a replica Patrón bottle to take home while supplies last.

Rooftop guests will also have the chance to hop on the Patrón Blender Margarita Bike from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and mix their own cocktail. The rooftop is only open to guests 25 and up.

Smashin’ Crab is offering margarita deals on Feb. 22 at all three of its San Antonio locations.

To celebrate National Margarita Day, guests can purchase two margaritas for the price of one.

