Venardos Circus brings animal-free circus to San Antonio on Thursday

The Venardos Circus tent will be pitched on the parking lot of the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium.

SAN ANTONIO – Venardos Circus, an animal-free traveling circus show, is pitching its red-and-white striped tent in San Antonio on Thursday, according to a news release.

The Broadway-style event will celebrate its 10th anniversary with performances scheduled at selected times from Feb. 27 to March 9.

The show is advertised as a family-friendly, animal-free experience featuring acrobats, clowns and other traditional circus performers.

Founded in 2014, Venardos Circus reimagines the centuries-old circus tradition with a 90-minute performance.

The family-friendly show features trapeze artists, clowns, dancers and other circus performers. (Venardos Circus)

The performance takes place inside a traditional Italian big top with space for high-flying aerial acts.

A concession stand will offer classic snacks such as popcorn, candy, cotton candy and pink lemonade.

The performances will be held in the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium parking lot, located at 901 North Loop 1604 West.

General admission tickets start at $16.95 for children under 12 and $27.95 for adults. VIP and premier seating packages are also available.

While tickets can be purchased on-site, guests are encouraged to order online in advance.

For the show schedule and ticket information, click here.

