Let the good times roll with these Mardi Gras events, celebrations around San Antonio

Guests can try Cajun and Creole cuisine at SeaWorld's Mardi Gras celebration, running through March 2.

SAN ANTONIO – Ready to let the good times roll?

While Fat Tuesday is on March 4, many places around San Antonio are already celebrating the Mardi Gras season.

Get transported to the Big Easy with these activities and events around town:

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, 103 E Jones Ave., will have a Mardi Gras celebration from Feb. 28 to March 4.

“Show us your beads at the bar any of these days for a special surprise,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

There will be drag lotería on Monday, March 3 and trivia on Fat Tuesday.

The restaurant will also have live entertainment all weekend and special menu items, including a new frozen Hurricane cocktail.

Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Ste. 6001, will have “Mardi Gras and the music of New Orleans” at its New Orleans Night.

“New Orleans night is a Jazz, TX tradition!” the live venue said on its website.

Brandon Guerra, Adam Carrillo, Mike Porter, Ed Sherry and friends will be performing classic New Orleans tunes, including “When the Saints Go Marching In” and “Bourbon Street Parade.”

Shows start at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

The kitchen and bar will also be open for dinner service.

Jazz, TX, will be celebrating again at 7:30 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, March 4, with Brandon Guerra, Adam Carrillo and a full NOLA band.

The venue said there will be beads, food and a second line.

Margaritaville, 849 E Commerce St., will have a special buffet filled with Louisiana favorites, including Cajun potato chips, shrimp étouffée, jambalaya and more.

The buffet is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.

San Antonio River Walk, 602 E Commerce St., will have over 40 artists displaying and selling handmade merchandise in a Mardi Gras Artisan Show.

The show will be along the River Walk from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 28 through March 2.

Artisans are different for each show but usually include pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, beadwork and more.

SeaWorld, 10500 SeaWorld Drive, has a Mardi Gras celebration for the whole family to enjoy until March 2.

The park will have live music, extravagant costumes and more. Guests can also try Creole and Cajun food favorites, including jambalaya, po-boy sandwiches and beignets.

Classic New Orleans drinks like Hurricanes and Abita beers are also available.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is running its ninth annual Mardi Gras Festival now through March 16.

Guests can also experience the park’s Mardi Gras Parade: Spectacle of Color. The parade begins at Rockville and goes through DC Universe.

Guests of all ages can also participate in interactive activities, including a wall-size painting by numbers, at Mardi’s Craft Corner at Rockville.

The festival will also have live performances and New Orleans food and beverages.

