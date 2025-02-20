Ready to be spooked? Paranormal Cirque II coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Under a clown castle lies all the elements one may think of as a “normal” circus, except it may be frightening.

The Paranormal Cirque II is coming to the Alamo City from Feb. 28 to March 10.

The circus will feature acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures, according to its website.

“A new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities,” the website states.

The Paranormal Cirque II is rated R. Attendees under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian over 21 with a valid photo ID.

No one under 13 years old will be admitted, according to its website.

The show will be at 9333 Southwest Loop 410 in a big black and red top tent.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $65.

“Scare, encompass, amuse and surprise are the ingredients for a mixture of emotions impossible to forget,” the website states.

