CineFestival early bird submissions close Friday

The nation’s longest-running Latino film festival is accepting entries for its 46th edition

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

The 44th festival hosted at the Guadalupe Center in 2023. (Copyright 2024 by The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Early bird submissions close on Friday, Feb. 21 for CineFestival, the longest-running Latino film festival in the nation.

With a focus on Texas and San Antonio-based Latino and Chicano films, CineFestival is accepting feature and short films that were finalized on or after January 2024.

The regular submission period closes on April 15, but early bird submissions offer a discounted fee for festival consideration.

The festival traditionally holds screenings, Q&A sessions, panels and more events that celebrate and platform local voices and stories.

The 46th edition of CineFestival will be held July 10-13. The screening locations are yet to be announced.

For submission and festival details, click here.

