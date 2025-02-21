Reservations available for summer swimming season at Blue Hole Regional Park

Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo taken in the spring of 2024.

WIMBERLY, Texas – Swimming season is just a few weeks away, and a popular Hill Country spot is getting ready to welcome guests.

The Blue Hole Regional Park is accepting reservations for the 2025 swimming season.

“Every year, families and friends gather here to create lifelong memories,” said Director of Wimberly Parks and Recreation Richard Shaver. “Blue Hole isn’t just a swimming spot; it’s a Texas treasure. We can’t wait to welcome back the community for another unforgettable season.”

The Blue Hole Regional Park, located in Wimberly, Texas, will be open on March 1.

Swimming Passes

Adult Single Visit (Ages 13-59): $12

Adult Season Pass : $150

Youth Single Visit (Ages 4-12): $8

Youth Season Pass : $125

Senior Single Visit (Ages 60+): $8

Senior Season Pass : $125

Military Single Visit : $8

Military Season Pass (17+): $125

Wimberley Resident Single Visit (78676 ZIP only): $6

Wimberley Resident Season Pass (Must show 78676 zip code on ID): $100

Reservations can be made online by clicking here.

In addition to the swimming area, the park features hiking trails, bike paths, sports fields, playgrounds and open spaces.

Get more information about the Blue Hole Regional Park online.