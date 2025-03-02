Looking for a getaway? San Antonio resort to unveil new villas, Crystal Lagoon in spring expansion

Rendering of a new two-acre crystal lagoon set to debut at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa this spring.

SAN ANTONIO – Big changes are coming to the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa this spring.

In a news release, the resort announced plans to debut five standalone villas, a two-acre Crystal Lagoon and a 5,600-square-foot indoor/outdoor event venue.

The new amenities are part of an ongoing enhancement project at the resort, which included a full renovation of all rooms and suites in 2023, according to the release.

“Guests will find a unique world-class experience honoring the timelessness of our Texas hospitality and charm,” said Steven J. Smith, general manager of Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa.

Private villas

According to the release, the 2,336-square-foot private villas are each named after historic Hill County rivers: Guadalupe, Nueces, Brazos, San Saba and Pecos.

The villas will feature four bedrooms — two king bedrooms and two rooms with double queen beds. Each room will also feature a private bathroom with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, patio with outdoor seating and upscale in-room amenities.

Among the shared areas are a spacious living room, an outdoor lounge with a dining area and firepit and a fully equipped kitchen containing a stove, microwave and an espresso machine, the release said.

Rendering of a villa set to debut at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa this spring. (Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa)

Villa guests will receive a VIP welcome amenity, text access to a 24-hour Villa Host Team, housekeeping services twice a day, enhanced in-room dining options and convenient golf cart transportation to other parts of the resort.

Villa guests will also have access to a private pool and relaxing amenities at the adjacent Windflower Spa, which the resort said is also set to debut a complete renovation this spring.

Crystal Lagoon

The new 2.2-acre Crystal Lagoon will turn the resort “into an idyllic beach paradise located right in Central Texas,” the release said.

The water feature will be accompanied by white sandy beaches, private cabanas, a variety of water sports and an additional poolside food and beverage venue.

The lagoon will add to the resort’s existing water amenity lineup, which includes multiple outdoor pools, a two-story water slide, a lazy river, and a FlowRider wave simulation machine.

The release said the lagoon is man-made and is designed with sustainable technology, making beach and water sports possible for all ages year-round.

Event venue

A 5,600-square-foot event venue will overlook the lagoon.

The new space will provide an abundance of natural light and views with high-vaulted ceilings, large windows and glass doors, the release said.

Rendering of an event space set to debut at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa this spring. (Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa)

The facility will open to a patio and ceremony lawn that is surrounded by live oaks, with hosting space for wedding ceremonies, cocktail hours, corporate events and more.

The release did not specify an opening date for the new experiences.

For additional information or to book a villa experience, click the link here or call 210-879-3655 to speak with a reservation specialist.

To book a tour for an upcoming wedding or event, call 210-520-4014 or email SANHC-RFP@hyatt.com.

